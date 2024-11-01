Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine Friday

Sorokin will defend the road cage versus the Sabres on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has struggled to put together wins this season, he's 2-2-1 in five outings, despite posting a 1.80 GAA and .932 save percentage. Until he can get some offensive support, which seems unlikely from an Islanders squad that is scoring a league-worst 2.10 goals per game, Sorokin's fantasy value will be limited in formats that heavily value wins.