Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Sorokin will defend the road cage versus the Sabres on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has struggled to put together wins this season, he's 2-2-1 in five outings, despite posting a 1.80 GAA and .932 save percentage. Until he can get some offensive support, which seems unlikely from an Islanders squad that is scoring a league-worst 2.10 goals per game, Sorokin's fantasy value will be limited in formats that heavily value wins.

