Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine Friday

Sorokin will patrol the home paint in Friday's clash with the Kings, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

With the Islanders slated for a back-to-back this upcoming weekend, Sorokin will get the first start before David Rittich will guard the team's crease in game two. Sorokin has played his part for the Isles since the Olympic break, going 4-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage across his last five games. Overall, he has a 24-14-2 record, a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 40 games this season. He'll look to tidy up his performance as he hunts for his fifth win in six games in Friday's clash with the Kings. They are set to be a favorable matchup for Sorokin, as Los Angeles currently ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.58 goals per game this season.