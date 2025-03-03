Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine in Manhattan

Sorokin will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Monday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will have a chance to avenge his loss to the Rangers on Feb. 25 -- he was pulled after allowing five goals on 11 shots in that game. The Russian netminder has a 3-5-2 career record against his divisional foe, though the Islanders will have the rest advantage Monday -- the Rangers are on the second half of a back-to-back.