Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine in Manhattan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Sorokin will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Monday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will have a chance to avenge his loss to the Rangers on Feb. 25 -- he was pulled after allowing five goals on 11 shots in that game. The Russian netminder has a 3-5-2 career record against his divisional foe, though the Islanders will have the rest advantage Monday -- the Rangers are on the second half of a back-to-back.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
