Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine Thursday

Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Seattle on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will make his third straight start as backup netminder Semyon Varlamov is dealing with a lower-back injury. Sorokin has given up two goals on 56 shots over his last two starts as he is starting to return to form after a tough stretch from Nov. 1-16 in which he allowed at least three goals in six consecutive starts. Sorokin will face the Kraken, who are averaging 2.85 goals per game. Marcus Hogberg was recalled Thursday will presumably serve as Sorokin's backup against the Kraken.