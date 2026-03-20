Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Tough loss in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sorokin turned aside 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

The islanders grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but Sorokin couldn't make it stick as Warren Foegele jammed home a rebound a few minutes later to tie it up, before Brady Tkachuk did the same thing with just 13 seconds left in regulation. Sorokin has given up three goals or fewer in seven of eight starts since the Olympic break, going 5-3-0 over that stretch with a 2.76 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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