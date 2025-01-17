Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Tough night versus Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 7:59am

Sorokin stopped 19 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Flyers struck three times in the second period to take the lead for good, with the Islanders' defense seemingly unable to clear their own zone or stop the visitors from some tic-tac-toe passing displays. It's the sixth time in his last 11 outings that Sorokin has surrendered at least four goals, a bumpy stretch in which he's gone 5-6-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .876 save percentage.

