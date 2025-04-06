Ilya Sorokin News: Wins, but gives up historic goal

Sorokin stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Sorokin was sharp, but the one goal he allowed will be on highlight reels forever, as it was Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th goal. This was the first time the Capitals' sharpshooter put a puck past Sorokin, a remarkable run of success for the goalie against the league's best-ever scorer. Sorokin will be happy to take the win Sunday, improving to 29-23-6 on the year while keeping the Islanders' slim hopes of a playoff spot alive. He's added a 2.73 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 57 contests. Sorokin is likely to start again Tuesday in Nashville.