He allowed four of the five goals in the second period, wasting a three-goal comeback from the Islander in the middle of the frame. Sorokin had not given up more than four goals in any outing this season, and no more than three in each of his last five games. The 30-year-old netminder is at a 14-11-2 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 27 starts. The Islanders' road trip continues with a tough matchup in Edmonton on Thursday. Sorokin did not face the Oilers on Oct. 16 in the Islanders' first matchup against them this season.