Ilya Sorokin News: Yields three goals in first period
Sorokin allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
All three goals against came in the first period. Sorokin was steady after that, but the Islanders weren't able to pull off another comeback win. Sorokin has gone 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed on 116 shots over four contests in March. The 30-year-old is down to 24-15-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. David Rittich will play Saturday versus the Flames, but Sorokin should be back between the pipes for a favorable matchup Tuesday in Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and FallersYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 76 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 76 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More