Isaac Howard headshot

Isaac Howard News: Buries pair of goals for Condors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Howard scored twice in AHL Bakersfield's 6-3 win over Texas on Saturday.

Howard reached the 20-goal mark for the season with this effort. He has seven points over his last four outings as he continues to dominate in the AHL. The winger is at 20 goals, 42 points and 121 shots on net through 39 appearances for the Condors as a rookie this season.

Isaac Howard
Edmonton Oilers
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