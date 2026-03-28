Isaac Howard News: Buries pair of goals for Condors
Howard scored twice in AHL Bakersfield's 6-3 win over Texas on Saturday.
Howard reached the 20-goal mark for the season with this effort. He has seven points over his last four outings as he continues to dominate in the AHL. The winger is at 20 goals, 42 points and 121 shots on net through 39 appearances for the Condors as a rookie this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Howard See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15033 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch50 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Fantasy Hockey Draft Evolution166 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8171 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Howard See More