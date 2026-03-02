Isaac Howard News: Called up by Edmonton

Howard was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Howard was sent down by the Oilers in late January, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after spending just over a month in the minors. Over 28 appearances with Edmonton this year, he's recorded two goals, three assists, 12 PIM, seven hits and four blocked shots while averaging 10:19 of ice time.