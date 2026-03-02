Isaac Howard headshot

Isaac Howard News: Called up by Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Howard was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Howard was sent down by the Oilers in late January, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after spending just over a month in the minors. Over 28 appearances with Edmonton this year, he's recorded two goals, three assists, 12 PIM, seven hits and four blocked shots while averaging 10:19 of ice time.

Isaac Howard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Howard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Howard See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
7 days ago
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
24 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Fantasy Hockey Draft Evolution
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Fantasy Hockey Draft Evolution
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
140 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
145 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
148 days ago