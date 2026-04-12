Isaac Howard News: Called up from minors

Howard has been recalled from AHL Bakersfield by the Oilers, the team announced Sunday.

Howard hasn't seen NHL action since late January, instead seeing an extended run in the AHL with Bakersfield. The 22-year-old has been impressive with the Condors, posting 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 45 games. His NHL numbers haven't been quite as gaudy as he has just five points in 28 games, but he will likely have a chance to add to those numbers during the final two games of the regular season.