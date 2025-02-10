Isaac Howard News: Leads NCAA in scoring

Howard has posted an NCAA-leading 43 points in 30 games with Michigan State this season.

Howard has recorded more goals this season (22) than he had in his previous two collegiate campaigns combined. Selected by the Lightning with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old winger may not be back with the Spartans next year, as he figures to be in the mix to join AHL Syracuse or perhaps even make the NHL roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.