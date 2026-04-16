Isaac Howard headshot

Isaac Howard News: Loaned to Bakersfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Howard was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Howard played one game during his recent call up, and was held off the scoresheet. He had two goals, three assists, 36 shots on goal and seven hits over 29 regular-season games in 2025-26. He has 22 goals and 25 assists in 45 AHL games this season.

Isaac Howard
Edmonton Oilers
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