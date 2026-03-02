Isaac Howard News: Sent back down

Howard was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Howard was called up earlier Monday but will head back to the minors in short order. He was brought up for cap-related reasons, per Gregor. Howard has played well with the Condors in 2025-26, generating 14 goals, 32 points and a plus-8 rating over 30 outings.