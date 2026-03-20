Isaac Howard News: Three points in AHL loss

Howard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bakersfield's 7-4 loss to San Diego on Friday.

Howard has three goals and three assists over his last six games to keep his strong AHL campaign going. The winger has earned 17 goals, 38 points and 106 shots on net across 36 appearances. Howard figures to be a big part of the Condors' potential playoff run rather than a factor on the NHL roster in the coming weeks.