Isaac Poulter News: Dropped to minors

Poulter was loaned to AHL Utica on Monday.

The Devils brought up Nico Daws in a corresponding move. Poulter was the backup goalie behind Jacob Markstorm for the last three games due to the absence of Jake Allen (upper body). Daws will probably occupy the No. 2 goalie role during New Jersey's upcoming two-game road trip, which begins against St. Louis on Tuesday and ends versus Columbus on Thursday.