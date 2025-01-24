Isaac Poulter News: Recalled from AHL
Poulter was called up from AHL Utica on Friday.
The Devils have lost Jacob Markstrom for the next 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, necessitating the recall of Poulter. Jake Allen is expected to play the majority of the games until Markstrom returns, with Poulter picking up an occasional start. Poulter was 8-7-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 19 AHL starts before being recalled. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
