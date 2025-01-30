Isaac Poulter News: Sent down by New Jersey

Poulter was assigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Poulter spent nearly a week with the Devils, but he didn't make his NHL debut during his time with the club. New Jersey has a few days off before facing the Sabres on the road Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Nico Daws recalled by the Devils ahead of that matchup to serve as Jake Allen's backup, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.