Phillips was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Phillips will likely serve as Chicago's seventh defenseman while Alec Martinez (groin) works his back from injury. The left-shot Phillips hasn't registered a point through two games with the IceHogs this season. The 23-year-old logged six assists and a minus-26 rating with Chicago across 33 regular-season games in 2023-24.