Isaak Phillips News: Reassigned to minors

Phillips was returned to AHL Rockford on Monday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Phillips has one goal, three shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits in three NHL outings this season. He hasn't earned a point in two minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. The demotion of Phillips could bode well for the availability of Alec Martinez (groin) ahead of Thursday's road matchup against Seattle.