Isaak Phillips headshot

Isaak Phillips News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Phillips was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Phillips was recalled Thursday and saw 12:10 of ice time in a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay. Phillips has yet to pick up a point in three NHL games this season. The defenseman had five goals and 14 assists in 44 AHL games before his recall.

Isaak Phillips
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaak Phillips See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaak Phillips See More
The Week Ahead: Bench Your Devils
NHL
The Week Ahead: Bench Your Devils
Author Image
Michael Finewax
January 19, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024