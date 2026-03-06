Isaak Phillips News: Returns to AHL
Phillips was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Phillips was recalled Thursday and saw 12:10 of ice time in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay. Phillips has yet to pick up a point in three NHL games this season. The defenseman had five goals and 14 assists in 44 AHL games before his recall.
