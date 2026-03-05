Isaak Phillips headshot

Isaak Phillips News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:34pm

Phillips was called up by Winnipeg on Friday.

Phillips has five goals and 19 points in 44 appearances with AHL Manitoba in 2025-26. He's also played two outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26, recording no points, two PIM, three shots, one hit and one block over those appearances.

Isaak Phillips
Winnipeg Jets
