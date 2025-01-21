Isac Lundestrom Injury: Considered day-to-day

Lundestrom (lower body) is day-to-day and not expected to play against Florida on Tuesday.

Lundestrom will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers. He has registered four goals, seven points, 37 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 29 hits through 44 appearances. If Trevor Zegras (knee) remains unavailable, Brett Leason could replace Lundestrom in Tuesday's lineup.