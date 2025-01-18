Fantasy Hockey
Isac Lundestrom

Isac Lundestrom Injury: Sustains injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 7:43pm

Lundestrom (lower body) did not return to Saturday's game versus the Panthers after being on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee hit.

Lundestrom was run into by Sam Reinhart, who was given a major and a game misconduct on the hit in the first period. For now, Lundestrom can be considered day-to-day. The Ducks' next game is a rematch with the Panthers on Tuesday in Anaheim.

Isac Lundestrom
Anaheim Ducks
