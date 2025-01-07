Isac Lundestrom News: Draws assist in overtime loss

Lundestrom provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Lundestrom continues to be inconsistent on offense. His helper Tuesday ended a seven-game drought, and he has just two points since the start of December. For the season, the 25-year-old forward has seven points, 34 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances. He is a defensive forward with too limited scoring potential to be of interest to most fantasy managers.