Isac Lundestrom News: Finds twine Thursday

Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Lundestrom ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had just one assist despite 13 shots on net. The 26-year-old is seeing regular time in a bottom-six role and on the penalty kill, so his spot in the lineup looks fairly safe. Lundestrom is up to four goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 28 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 54 appearances, giving him minimal fantasy appeal.