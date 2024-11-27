Isac Lundestrom News: Garners assist in win

Lundestrom provided an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Lundestrom led all Ducks forwards with 18:00 of ice time in this win. The 25-year-old continues to serve in a defensive capacity on the third line, but his usage Wednesday suggests he has plenty of trust from the coaching staff. He's produced five points, 19 shots on net, 11 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season.