Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isac Lundestrom headshot

Isac Lundestrom News: Garners assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lundestrom provided an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Lundestrom led all Ducks forwards with 18:00 of ice time in this win. The 25-year-old continues to serve in a defensive capacity on the third line, but his usage Wednesday suggests he has plenty of trust from the coaching staff. He's produced five points, 19 shots on net, 11 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season.

Isac Lundestrom
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now