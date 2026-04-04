Isac Lundestrom headshot

Isac Lundestrom News: In Saturday lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Lundestrom (undisclosed) will play Saturday against the Jets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Lundestrom was a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest for the second straight time, but he will not miss any time after he left Tuesday's game early. The 26-year-old has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 62 games on the season. He will skate on the fourth line with Zach Aston-Reese and Miles Wood.

Isac Lundestrom
Columbus Blue Jackets
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