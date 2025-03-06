Isac Lundestrom News: Offers helper in loss

Lundestrom logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Lundestrom has four helpers over his last five games, matching his point output from the previous 34 contests. The 25-year-old won't sustain his recent success over a long stretch, but it looks like his offense is balancing out after a relatively poor start to the season. He has 13 points, 50 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-2 rating through 58 appearances in a bottom-six role.