Lundestrom (upper body) will play Tuesday versus the Sharks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Lundestrom will occupy a bottom-six role following his two-game absence, but he is projected to be flanked by offensive players Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn. The 24-year-old Lundestrom has one goal, three shots on net and five blocked shots in three outings this campaign. His return will relegate Ross Johnston to the press box as a healthy scratch.