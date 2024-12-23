Isac Lundestrom News: Scores in shootout win

Lundestrom scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Lundestrom set the Ducks on the comeback trail with his tally midway through the second period. The 25-year-old had gone 10 games without a point prior to Sunday, though he's maintained steady usage in a bottom-six role as a defensive center. For the season, he has four goals, two assists, 30 shots on net, 20 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 30 appearances.