Isac Lundestrom News: Tips in goal

Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Lundestrom tipped in a Ross Johnston shot for the Ducks' second goal. This was Lundestrom's third goal of the campaign, with two of them coming over the last six games. The 25-year-old is at four points, 17 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances. He's filling a defense-first role in the bottom six, so don't expect him to string together many point streaks this season.