Isaiah George headshot

Isaiah George Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 10:00am

Per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, George (upper body) is day-to-day and won't be available for Sunday's matchup versus Boston.

George left Thursday's 2-1 loss to Toronto due to concussion protocol after receiving a reverse hit from Max Domi in the second period. Dennis Cholowski will replace George in Sunday's lineup. The 20-year-old George has one goal, four assists and 30 blocked shots in 25 games this season.

Isaiah George
New York Islanders
