Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah George headshot

Isaiah George Injury: Going through concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

George is in the concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head in the second period of Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

No further update was made available on George's status. He was hit by Max Domi in the second and didn't not return to the game. If George can't play Sunday in Boston, Dennis Cholowski will likely enter the lineup.

Isaiah George
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now