Isaiah George Injury: Going through concussion protocol
George is in the concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head in the second period of Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
No further update was made available on George's status. He was hit by Max Domi in the second and didn't not return to the game. If George can't play Sunday in Boston, Dennis Cholowski will likely enter the lineup.
