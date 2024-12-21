Isaiah George News: First NHL goal in hometown

George scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

What a way to get your first NHL goal. First, George is from Oakville, which is a Toronto suburb west down the QEW from Scotiabank Arena. And then it stood as the game winner. George took a pass from Anthony Duclair and wired it glove-side of Joseph Woll from the top of the left circle. Chalk it up to a great memory for George and his family, but little more. He has just four points and 27 blocks in 20 games.