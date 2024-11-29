Isaiah George News: Gathers helper in overtime loss
George produced an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
George has turned things around after a slow start on offense at the NHL level. The 20-year-old defenseman has a helper in three straight contests, and he's maintained top-four minutes in that span. Overall, he's at three assists, eight shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances.
