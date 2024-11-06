Isaiah George News: Makes NHL debut Tuesday

George saw 15:41 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

George was brought up from AHL Bridgeport on Monday as a result of New York dealing with various injuries to its blue line. The 20-year-old didn't look out of place in his first career NHL game, and he was entrusted to defend in a tie game with under two minutes to play in the third period. The left-shot blueliner is an extremely smooth skater, and that trait appears to be the foundation of George's game. The 2022 fourth-round selection could get an extended look with New York while Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly work their way back from upper-body injuries.