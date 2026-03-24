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Isaiah George News: Promoted from Bridgeport

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

George was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Ryan Pulock is dealing with a lower-body injury and is unavailable for Tuesday's home contest against Chicago, so George will serve as the Islanders' seventh defenseman for the time being following his promotion. The 22-year-old George has gotten into two games with the big club this season, notching an assist while averaging 13:18 of ice time. The left-shot blueliner has also provided two goals, 17 points and a plus-10 rating across 45 appearances with the minor-league squad in 2025-26.

Isaiah George
New York Islanders
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