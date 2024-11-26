Isaiah George News: Registers first NHL point

George recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

George's first point came in his 10th career game, as he earned the secondary helper on a Kyle Palmieri tally in the second period. The 20-year-old George has quickly become a valued part of the Islanders' defense, averaging 19:29 of ice time per game. He's added eight shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating, though his offense could be limited since the team has scored just 2.45 goals per game, the fourth-worst mark in the league.