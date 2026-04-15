Isaiah George News: Returning to minors

George will be reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

George only appeared in four games for the Islanders this year, recording one assist, one hit and two shots while averaging 13:22 of ice time. While the 22-year-old blueliner hasn't been able to secure his place on the NHL roster, he should be in the mix for a spot in the Opening Night lineup for the 2026-27 campaign.