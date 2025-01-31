Isaiah George News: Sent down Friday

George was demoted to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

George is pointless over his last 12 games with the Islanders, registering 13 shots, eight hits and six blocks while averaging just 12:43 of ice time. With the team claiming Adam Boqvist off waivers Friday, along with the additions of Scott Perunovich and Tony DeAngelo, the 20-year-old George became expendable -- though he figures to be in the mix for a full-time NHL role next season.