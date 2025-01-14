Fantasy Hockey
Isaiah George headshot

Isaiah George News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

George (upper body) is slated to return versus the Senators on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

George will be back in the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the youngster was stuck in a four-game pointless streak. The offense hasn't exactly been flowing from the Ontario native this season, as he has managed just five points in 25 outings. As such, fantasy players probably don't need him on their radar, especially in re-draft leagues.

Isaiah George
New York Islanders

