Isak Posch News: Heads to minors

Posch was sent to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Posch was summoned May 3 as a third goaltending option for the Avalanche behind Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood. The 24-year-old Posch didn't end up getting into a game for the Avalanche, and with the NHL squad's playoff run done, he's been returned to the minors. Posch had a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 28 regular-season outings with AHL Colorado in 2025-26.