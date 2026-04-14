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Isak Rosen News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rosen scored a power-play in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Rosen snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old has gotten a chance at NHL minutes since he was traded from the Sabres, but the offense hasn't yet fallen into place. The winger has a total of six goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 36 appearances between Buffalo and Winnipeg this season.

Isak Rosen
Winnipeg Jets
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