Isak Rosen News: Earns first career point

Rosen logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

The helper was Rosen's first point in 12 career games over the last two seasons. The 22-year-old has had humble beginnings as he struggles to stick with the big club, and he may be heading back to AHL Rochester once the Sabres get some other forwards back from injuries. With Rochester, he's produced 54 points in 55 contests, so his scoring touch is evident; he just needs a bit more time to develop.