Isak Rosen News: Getting new opportunity

Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick were traded to the Jets from the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Rosen has dominated the AHL this season with 25 goals and 18 assists over 37 contests. He also has seven points in 16 NHL contests for the Sabres, but he was unable to carve out a steady role in Buffalo amid the team's all-around success this season. While the Jets haven't officially announced where Rosen will begin his tenure in their organization, it seems likely he will get an NHL look at some time between now and the end of the regular season. The 22-year-old should be on the radar in fantasy, as he could get a big opportunity once he's on the NHL roster.