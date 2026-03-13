Isak Rosen News: Nets first goal with new team
Rosen scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Rosen was acquired from the Sabres on March 5 in a deal that sent Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn the other way. The 22-year-old Rosen has potential, but he's currently in a third-line role for the Jets, so his opportunities for the rest of this season will likely be limited. He's earned four goals, eight points, 19 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 19 NHL appearances between Buffalo and Winnipeg this season.
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