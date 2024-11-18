Isak Rosen News: Recalled by Buffalo

Rosen was recalled by the Sabres on Monday.

Rosen made his NHL debut with the Sabres last year and tallied two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:35 of ice time over seven appearances with the club. The Sabres are dealing with several injuries, so Rosen will be available to provide additional forward depth in case Tage Thompson (lower body) or Alex Tuch (undisclosed) can't play Wednesday versus the Kings.